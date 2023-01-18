Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $81.28 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $81.28 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00081478 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00058115 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010207 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024460 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000207 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
