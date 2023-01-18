Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the December 15th total of 274,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading

