Aragon Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00011973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $107.35 million and approximately $17.86 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003020 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00427768 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,243.46 or 0.30026134 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00773148 BTC.
About Aragon
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Aragon Token Trading
