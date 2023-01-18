Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Stake Increased by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the quarter. Aquestive Therapeutics makes up about 2.8% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. owned about 1.30% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 848,584 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 95,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 226,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,540. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.