Applied Digital (APLD) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Applied Digital to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Digital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00 Applied Digital Competitors 771 3896 9159 260 2.63

Applied Digital presently has a consensus price target of $6.31, suggesting a potential upside of 180.63%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 33.81%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Applied Digital has a beta of 5.05, indicating that its share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Digital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $8.55 million -$23.52 million -4.50 Applied Digital Competitors $7.81 billion $2.05 billion -33.24

Applied Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76% Applied Digital Competitors -154.95% -19.94% -7.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Digital beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

