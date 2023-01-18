Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of Apollo Silver stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Apollo Silver has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
About Apollo Silver
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Silver (APGOF)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.