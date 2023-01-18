Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Apollo Silver stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Apollo Silver has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

