Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $568,067.21

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.40 million and $568,067.21 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00080256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.