API3 Price Reaches $1.29 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00006138 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $79.70 million and $8.45 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00427213 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,286.34 or 0.29987195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00773061 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

