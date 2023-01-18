Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AITUY opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Anritsu has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells electronic measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. It operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The company's test and measurement products include bit error rate tester and sampling oscilloscope; mobile/wireless communications measuring instruments, such as base station analyzers, Bluetooth and WLAN testers, cable and antenna analyzers, channel emulators/fading simulators, conformance test systems, handset one box testers, land mobile radio products, passive intermodulation analyzers, shield boxes/chambers, and signaling testers; optical measuring instruments comprising OTDRs, optical loss test set/light source/optical power meter products, optical spectrum analyzers, video inspection probes, and accessories; RF microwave measuring instruments, such as peripheral equipment, and power meters and sensors; signal generators; and signal/spectrum analyzers, vector network analyzers, and transport and ethernet testing products.

