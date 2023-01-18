Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Anritsu Price Performance
OTCMKTS AITUY opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Anritsu has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.32.
Anritsu Company Profile
