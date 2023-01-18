Ankr (ANKR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $60.53 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $224.58 million and $60.53 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00041854 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00233051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02309644 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $52,692,990.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.