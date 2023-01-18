Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 0.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,496 shares of company stock worth $6,457,630. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 3.3 %

Hershey stock traded down $7.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.80. 14,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $191.00 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.