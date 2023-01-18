Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. 74,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,855. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $105.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

