Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CF Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 283.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 373,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 276,204 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.87. The company had a trading volume of 44,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,044. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

