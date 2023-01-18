Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 613.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,102,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 566,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,161,000 after purchasing an additional 478,854 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $224.06. 43,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

