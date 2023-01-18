Analyzing Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) and Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kerry Group and Epiroc AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kerry Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Epiroc AB (publ) 4 7 2 0 1.85

Kerry Group currently has a consensus price target of $120.86, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $201.25, suggesting a potential upside of 893.83%. Given Epiroc AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Epiroc AB (publ) is more favorable than Kerry Group.

Dividends

Profitability

Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Kerry Group and Epiroc AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A Epiroc AB (publ) 17.65% 29.02% 15.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kerry Group and Epiroc AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kerry Group $8.70 billion 1.99 $902.71 million N/A N/A Epiroc AB (publ) $4.62 billion 5.32 $822.96 million $0.70 28.93

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Epiroc AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kerry Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epiroc AB (publ) has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats Kerry Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment provides taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients technologies and solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies customer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions. This segment also provides solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification. The Tools & Attachments segment offers rock drilling tools and hydraulic attachments that are used primarily for drilling, deconstruction, recycling, and rock excavation. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

