Analysts Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT at $10.75

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.10. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

