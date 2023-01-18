Analysts Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Target Price at $245.05

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.50.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $258.32 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.20.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.