Analysts Set Expectations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RIGL opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.72. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 92.44% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. The company had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing small molecule drugs that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

