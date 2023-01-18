Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 18th (ABCT, ABX, AC, ALA, AND, ARX, ASTL, BBD.B, BDGI, CAE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 18th:

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC)

had its price target raised by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) was given a C$29.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was given a C$22.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target lowered by Eight Capital from C$14.00 to C$10.35.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from C$61.24 to C$70.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$75.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$79.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$86.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.25 to C$11.75.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$207.00 to C$196.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$182.00 to C$181.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$55.00 to C$53.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was given a C$28.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$26.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.52 to C$0.60.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.50 to C$0.60.

FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) was given a C$1.06 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was given a C$25.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$48.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) was given a C$0.81 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) was given a C$5.00 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was given a C$34.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$41.00 to C$34.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$14.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) was given a C$29.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.85.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$49.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) was given a C$85.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from C$62.00 to C$55.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$1.00 to C$0.75.

