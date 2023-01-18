Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amplifon from €30.00 ($32.61) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplifon from €29.00 ($31.52) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Amplifon Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.