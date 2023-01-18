AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Raised by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,869 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMN opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.