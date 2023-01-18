Amgen Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $104.39 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. Amgen has a total market cap of $104.39 million and approximately $32,850.48 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004935 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Amgen has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.05830109 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,969.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

