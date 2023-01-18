AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Increased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMETEK Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $147.01.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

