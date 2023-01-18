Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.91% of Ameresco worth $29,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ameresco by 6.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

AMRC stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

