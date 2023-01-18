Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Up 7.4%

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.30 and last traded at $91.96. 9,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 459,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.