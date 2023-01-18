AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 5.3%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 1,206,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 27,729,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 786,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 998.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 723,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

