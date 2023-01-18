Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the December 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

AMADY stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($75.00) to €66.50 ($72.28) in a report on Monday, October 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($65.22) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

