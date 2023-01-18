ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Update

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. 5,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38.

