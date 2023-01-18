Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

