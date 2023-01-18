Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Lowered to C$10.35 at Eight Capital

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$14.00 to C$10.35 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

ASTL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

ASTL stock traded up C$0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.15. 270,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,763. The company has a market cap of C$950.27 million and a P/E ratio of 1.38. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$15.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

