Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Purchases 635,000 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 3.4% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned about 0.72% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $558,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.82. 21,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $324.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.28.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.17.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

