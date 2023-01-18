Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Purchases 221,610 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,610 shares during the period. Varex Imaging makes up about 0.2% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $33,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 77.7% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 97,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 42,521 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,715,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 89,589 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.7% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,429. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

