Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Has $419.70 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,780,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises about 2.6% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned 4.42% of Signature Bank worth $419,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.86.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.91. 35,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.72. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

