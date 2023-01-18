Aion Achieves Market Cap of $17.64 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. Aion has a total market cap of $17.64 million and $7.88 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00239658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00100287 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00059099 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00027658 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

