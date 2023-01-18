Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 1.7% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

