Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Aflac by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

