Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $3.75 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

