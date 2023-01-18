Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Down 2.7%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.53. 3,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

