aelf (ELF) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $97.80 million and $10.39 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004822 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006133 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,787,511 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

