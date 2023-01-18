Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AYI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.48. The stock had a trading volume of 378,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.12 and a 200 day moving average of $173.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $209.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after acquiring an additional 49,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.