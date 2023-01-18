Acuitas Investments LLC Invests $1.49 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWM stock opened at $187.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.44.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

