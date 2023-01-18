Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 558 ($6.81) and last traded at GBX 558 ($6.81). 81,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 76,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($6.78).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 559.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 567.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.95 million and a PE ratio of 808.70.

About Aberdeen New India Investment Trust

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

