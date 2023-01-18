Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 6.7%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 538,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 229,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$24.42 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50.

About Abcourt Mines

(Get Rating)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.