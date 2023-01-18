8,269 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Trading Down 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of FHN opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

