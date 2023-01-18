77,500 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $167.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.99 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 90.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVAX. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

