51,271 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF makes up 1.0% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned about 1.15% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 275.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 101,214 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AZBL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. 15,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

