48,988 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 48,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $1,850,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $1,172,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Barclays cut their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.