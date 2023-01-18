441,000 Shares in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 441,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,000. Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,301,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,140,000 after buying an additional 49,205 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 417,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 50,336 shares during the last quarter.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 41,581 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

