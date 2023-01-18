43,764 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $22,044,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,692,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PARA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,076,434. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

