4,056 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.99. 143,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,624. The stock has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

